We regret to announce the passing of Audrey Turnbull, who died Jan. 10, 2022.
The first viewing will be Friday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be Monday, Jan. 31, at Christchurch Methodist from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
She is survived by her husband, Ivan Turnbull; son, Wilbert Todman; stepdaughter, Monique Donovan; brother, Guedo King; sister, Rosemary King; grandsons, Marlon, LaShard Todman, Shahim Skeete; great-grandchildren, Kaylen, Marlon Jr., Malachi Todman; sisters-in-laws, Cynthia King, Laurice Graves Fahie, Cecelia King; brother-in-law; Robelto Harrigan; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.