The family of Audwin Hill, affectionately known as Big One, Gentle Giant, and Top, regrets to announce his passing on March 30, 2021, in Augusta, Ga., at the age of 61.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Hill; sister, Edith Hill; and his father, Aubrey Hill.
He was survived by his mother, Izora “Beryl” Hodge; sisters, Judith Hodge, Marva Miller, Constance Farrier, Gwendolyn Farrier-Lake; brothers-in-law, John Hodge, Albert Miller, Allan Lake; nieces, Daneisha Hill, Letisha Miller, Amber David, Makeda Williams; nephews, Carl George, Malcolm David, Prescott Aiken; aunt, Lorma Percival; great-aunt, Ida Hill-Frett; West Indies Corporation crew, Benson “Puppyben” Bassue, Glenroy “Fiber” Stevens, Conway “Connie” Thomas, Stetson “Richie” Richardson, Michael “Mickey” Scatliffe, Alfred “Freddo” Maduro, Deo Forbes, Calvin “Jah Banks” Harris, Rudolph “Rudy” Smith, Michellena “Mitchie” Hector, Jean Louis, Rodney “Iba” Felix, Elroy “Bushman” Flaharty, Glennis “Crackman” Hodge; special friends, Austin Julius, Sonia Lake-Edwards, Allen “Tahay” Fahie, Clifford “Kato” Christopher, Versiline Saddler, Lydia Smith, Esther Gumbs, Gloria Bonelli, Geraldine Willock, Reginald “Ras Reg” Martin; cousins, Laurie Armstrong, Janice Hill-Pearson, Janet Hill-Crawford, Judith Hill-Baker, Jureen Hill, Ivena Hill-Presley, Ivan Hill, Wade Hill, Patrick Hill, Aaron Hill, Charles Clifford Jones, Jennifer Williams, Joey Dean Skelton, Vernell Percival-Stevens, Claudette Percival-Braxton, Carleen Percival-Johnson, Carla Percival-Turner, Valerie Isaac, Jacqueline Thomas, Shavon Feracho, Latoya Thomas, Darryl Todman, Dale Thomas, Ishmael Rodriquez, Jr., Leo Rodriquez, Donald “Bloody” Hill, Herlene David, Sharlene Hill, Jeffrey Hodge, Malvin Hodge, Charles Moses, Duane Chinnery, Elton VanHolten, Carren Mactavious, Delirice Mactavious; special cousin, Alice George; and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Per Audwin’s request, there was no funeral service. His body was cremated on April 5, 2021, by C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home in Augusta.
