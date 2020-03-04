We regret to announce the passing of Augustus Alexander Sr., who passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, on St. Thomas, at the age of 76.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1943, in Tete Morne, Grand Bay, on the beautiful island of Dominica.
Over the years, Augustus worked at Matteus Security Service, Frenchman's Reef Hotel as a bartender and St. Thomas Taxi Association.
Augustus is survived by his wife, Catherine John Alexander; sons, Eden Alexander, Paul Alexander, Thompson Alexander, Augustus Alexander Jr., aka “Alex”, and Jensen Alexander; daughter, Juelina Alexander; brothers, Stanford Alexander, Dominique Alexander, Marcellus Alexander and Marcus Alexander; sisters, Theresa Watt, Agnes John Charles, and Cynthia Alexander; daughters-in-law, Tomiko Alexander and Esran Alexander; brothers-in-law, Paul John and Joseph Thomas; sisters-in-law, Melice Alexander, Paulette Alexander, Isabella Alexander, Wilma Lewis and Veronique John; grandchildren, Rakim Yarbrough, Jabari, Nicholas, Christion, Marcus, Achilles, Kwami, Hakim and Malik Alexander; and many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Thomas Assembly of God, followed by the service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
