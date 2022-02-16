It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fire Chief Elroy Augustus Pickering Sr., our beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle to many.
He passed on Jan. 26, 2022, at the age of 79. Elroy was preceded in death by his wife, Christina Rojas Pickering, better known as Cookie, and is survived by his children, Caroline “Bunny”, Christine, Elroy “ELJ”, and Eltino “Tino” Pickering; his grandchildren, Chinelo Pickering, Caristina “Cariee” Pickering-Gerard, Ajayi Pickering-Haynes, Akira Pickering-Haynes, Mia, Nyla and Tre’Roy Pickering; brother, Leayle Pickering Sr; his adopted grandchildren, Andrinson and Enderson Vallejo;Je’Moi Christopher, Jalen “Yellowman Fredericks, and D'Andra Bryan; adopted son, J. “BrocLee” Williams; adopted daughters, Monet Davis, Desiree M. Francis, Nicole Craigwell Syms and Adlyn Williams; special friends, Rudolph Slack (classmate), Lawrence Jackson, Jose Kean, Irad Hodge, L. Scabriel, Earl Brewley, Roy Stout, Leona Raymo, June Giftt and Maria Constable; brother-in-law, Keith Steele; sisters in-law, Lori Pickering, Dahlia Hyndman, Ilda Colon and Lydia Steele; sons-in- law, Aubrey Haynes Jr. and Anthony Fontaine; daughter-in-law, Glenys V. Pickering; special cousins, Gertrude Jones, Eunice Petersen, Judith Steele, Clarence Ottley II, Roy Ottley, Flavel Blyden Sr., and Ena Donovan, Ramona Lewis, Felecia Blyden; nieces, Elizabeth Pickering, Irene and Janice George, Luz Rivera, Aida Pickering, Lethia Thompson, Lauralie Innis, Leandra Pickering, Stacy Steele and Cyd Carty; nieces-in-law, Danita and Angie Colon, Tina, Lisa and Cheryl Carty, Janice Ricketts; nephews, Gene Carty Jr., Liston Pickering Jr., Henry Carty Sr., Calvin Carty, Leayle Pickering Jr., Stephen Steele, Wayne Colon Sr., William Colon Jr., Ashmore Hyndman Jr., Danny Hyndman, Anthony Hyndnman, Miguel Rivera, Angel Rivera Jr., Leon Pickering, D’Verne Pickering; nephew-in-law, Gleason Thompson; many great-great- great-nieces, nephews, cousins, many godchildren; other relatives and friends including the Fire Station families, the Community of the Cathedral Church of All Saints, Estate Bovoni community, Pickering, Petersen, Rojas, Marks, Steele, Hyndman, Colon, Rivera, Carty, Blyden, Ottley, Steele, Jones, Donadelle, Donovan, Garfield, Benjamin, Matthias, Huyghues, Davis and Venzen families; as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Omar Brown Sr, Fire Station that is across from Barbel Plaza. The second viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Church of All-Saints Cathedral on Garden Street from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are by the Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
