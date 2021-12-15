With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Austin Alexander, better known as Tino and Bigsoup, 73, who died on Oct. 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edoxia Alexander; father, Christopher Alexander; sister, Andrina Mastanly; and brother, Emanuel.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda Alexander; children, Austin Alexander Jr., Caesar Pacquette, Anduze Alexander, Anthony Alexander and Al Terry Alexander; grandchildren, Austin Alexander Jr. III, Terrikia Alexander, Madison Alexander, Anniqua Alexander, Brandon and Michael Duke, Annmarie Alexander and Azeesa Alexander; step-grandchildren, Deontae, Sia, Tony, Charisa, Keston and Zachary; sisters, Bernadette Alexander, Lucy Alexander, Philipa Alexander, Crescent Esmar and Catherine Alexander-James; brothers, Paul Alexander, Leonard Alexander, Ignatius Boboyee Alexander and Walgreen “Waldron” Alexander; and nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Blyden Memorial Chapel in Altona.
The funeral service will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Please follow COVID-19 protocols during service.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
