Austin Alfredo Boynes Sr. gained his wings at his home in Guyton, Ga., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was born on Aug. 29, 1941, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to the late Alfredo and Viola Phillips Boynes.
In 1961, he joined the Navy. He also served in the Coast Guard and the Virgin Islands National Guard. In 1968, he joined the Virgin Islands Police Department where he served faithfully for 20 years. Austin retired in 1988 and started “Boynes Taxi Company.”
In 1998, after two deadly hurricanes on St. Thomas he and his wife Pearl Powell Boynes moved to Guyton to be near her family. He was an avid golfer in the Virgin Islands, winning many trophies. Austin was captain of his boat, “Juice,” and loved to fish. Cooking was also one of his passions. In 1998 he founded “Powell & Boynes” taxi company in Guyton. He ran the company until his health declined.
Austin and Pearl celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 26, 2021, at their home in Guyton, with many families and friends coming from far and near.
Austin was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Viola Phillips Boynes; sister, Gloria Boynes Fredricks; daughter, Shyra Boynes; and brothers, Alfredo Stevens, Marvin Taylor and Dean Blond Mondville.
He was survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Pearl Powell Boynes, Guyton, Ga.; daughter, Cathleen Powell of New York City; sons, William Gavin, Earl Powell, Austin Boynes Jr., all of Guyton, and Raymond Powell of New York City; special granddaughters, Latosha Powell of Houston, Texas, Uniqua James of Sumter, S.C.; sisters, Sonia Nicholas Butler and Lorraine Williams of New York City; brothers, Ira Trant (Everette), Melvin Boynes Sr. (Soyla) of St. Thomas, Alvin Boynes (Rose) of Atlanta, Ga., 23 nieces, 11 nephews, three granddaughters, six grandsons and three brothers in law.
Due to the surge in the COVID virus, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.