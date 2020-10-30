Our family is deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Austin M. “Babe” Monsanto, on Oct. 17, 2020, on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 94.
In 1967, Austin Monsanto was appointed as the marine manager of the Virgin Islands Port Authority, where he served with distinction for 18 years until his retirement in 1984. On Sept. 19, 2007, the Legislature passed a bill renaming the Crown Bay Cruise Ship Marine Terminal “The Austin 'Babe' Monsanto Marine Terminal”.
He is survived by his wife, Alda Schulterbrandt-Monsanto; children, Trevore, Stephen and Edwin Monsanto; grandchildren, Shirrell Monsanto-Donovan and Safa Monsanto; sisters, Esonia Monsanto-Hassell and Norma Monsanto-Walters; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Schulterbrandt , Yvonne Schulterbrandt-Pilgrim; brothers-in-law, Franck Schulterbrandt, Esq., Ariel and David Schulterbrandt; and daughter-in-law, Sabrina Cotes Lima. He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces and nephews, and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service with live public streaming will be held Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.
Commemorating Babe’s memory, the family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers that one make a check out to The Interact Club of CAHS. It should be mailed to Mr. Mario Turnbull, P.O. Box 307063, St. Thomas, and V.I. 00803-7063. Additionally, the Rotary of St. Thomas’ PayPal account may be used and noted that it is for Interact.
The live stream link to be added is http://www.mdmvi.com/livestream
