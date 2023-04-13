Austril Callwood
lt is with sadness that we announce the passing of Austril Callwood, of Carrot Bay, Tortola, British Virgin lslands, who passed away on April 1, 2023, at the age of 91.
Austril Callwood is survived by her daughters, Laverne Callwood, Deltah Callwood-Wilkerson, Beverly Callwood and Marcel Callwood; sons, Willis Callwood, Noel Callwood, Burton (Boaz) Callwood, Milford Callwood; stepdaughter, Fennita Callwood-Bellot; adopted daughter, Hariette Rhymer; daughters-in-law, Beatrice Callwood, Raquel Callwood, Beverley Hinds-Callwood; son-in-law, Reggie Wilkerson; grandchildren, Simone Callwood-Darlington, Krista Callwood, Jenelle Callwood, Arista Sibrey, Cherima Callwood, Cherisma Callwood, Cherise Callwood, Shawn Callwood, Michael Taylor, Jeremy Callwood, Marcus Callwood, Marlon Callwood, Deylon Wilson, Derron Callwood, and Derrel Callwood; adopted granddaughter, Renata Fleming; great-grandchildren, Amari Darlington, Shawn’te Callwood, Anthony Callwood, Shawn’ae Callwood, Rae’Shawn Callwood, Deymir Wilson, Mahlijah Taylor, Vanthony Lane Jr., Aiden Lane and James Sibrey; great-great-granddaughter, K’Saira Ryan; sisters, Ivah Smith, Marilyn Francis; brothers, AIbato Francis, Evan Francis Sr., Walter Francis Jr., Joyle Francis; sisters-in-law, Marcelyn Francis, Inez Francis; nieces, Sonia Smith-Cotton, Tonia Smith-Rushing, Dorolyn Smith-Roberts, Joy Smith-Soares, Eliza Francis, Delerese Francis, Maggrie Mahoney, Donna Francis, Sandra Dee Callwood, Chriscencia Francis, Sheeren Francis, Keechel Francis, Keechon Francis, Michelle Francis, Norell Francis, Shernika Francis, Nikisha Francis, Shenique Francis, Dorothy Francis, Daphanie Francis, Stephanie Francis, Carmen Donovan, Valda Joseph-King, Wanda Joseph, Judy Pennyfeather, Monica Howson, Julia Howson, Euriece Callwood; nephews, Keith Smith, Dean Smith, Robert Smith, Neal, Smith, Kelvin Smith, Mervin Smith, Evan Francis Jr., Frank Mahoney, Christopher Francis, Burton Francis, Danna Francis, Dwayne Francis, Dale Francis, Vance Francis, Max Francis, Eric Francis, Leroy Francis, William Robles, Lemuel Francis, Avery Francis, Adrian Francis, Walter Francis Jr., Albert Francis, Ashley Francis Sr., Allen Francis Sr., Eugene Fredricks, David Francis Jr., Curthney Donovan, Steve Pennyfeather, Cleve Pennyfeather, Julien Howson; special cousins, Doris Callwood, Eunice Donovan; other cousins too numerous to mention; special friends, Carrot Bay ‘Creme of The Crop’ Seniors, Esme Stoutt, Lilian (Didy) George, Olympia Donovan, Wisteria Donovan, Pamela Michel, Nicola Bellamy, Jacqueline Wynter and many more too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements will be held in Tortola BVI, Sunday, April 23, 2023. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Carrot Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Interment will be at the Donovan-Dawson Family Cemetery in Carrot Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
