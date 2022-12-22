The family of Avis Antonia Straun, better known as “Mama Jane,” regrets to announce her passing on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. She passed away quietly in Baltimore, Md., surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lancelot W. Straun, and son, Melvin Hodge Sr.
She is survived by her brother George Hodge; sons Neville G. “Hodgey” Hodge Sr., Valentine Howson and Ricardo Howson; daughters Denise Straun (Lotharp), Bernadette Straun (Brown), Alvina Straun (Brown) as well as daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mama Jane was born on the island of St. Kitts on May 2, 1936. She resided on the island of St. Thomas for most of her life where she attended Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, and worked at Charlotte Amalie High School cafeteria. Mama Jane made everyone feel welcome. She will truly be missed.
Services for Mama Jane will be on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Johnson and Fosbrink Funeral Home in Towson, Maryland. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to begin directly after.
At a later date, on the island of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mama Jane will be laid to rest with her husband, Lancelot Wrench Straun.
