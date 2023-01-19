It is with sadness of heart we announce the death of Balvin Browne, also known as Sackaboy, formally of Jessups village, Nevis, who then resided in St. Thomas USVI.
He died on Dec. 25, 2022 at the age of 76 years.
He is survived by his wife Shirlin Browne; sons, Vernie and Leon Herbert (Nevis), Kevin, Lester, Dedrick & Denzel Browne (St. Thomas); daughters, Marcella Browne (Nevis ) & Christine Browne (St. Thomas); daughters-in-law, Gloria, Nicole & Lorraine Browne (St. Thomas); sister, Eva Browne (St. Thomas); step-daughter, Leona Maxwell (Florida); grandchildren, Leosha Dian Wyatt, Thorne Marcel, Danika and Steadroy Brown (Nevis), Micky Jodha, Kevanna, Nicholas, Janalee, Rachel & Alexander Browne, Dequan, Milan, Aleah, Robert Philpot III, Michael & Malik Philpot; step-grandchildren, Janesha & Daniel Henry & Shakima Wheatley, Clarise Williams; great-grandchildren, Irandy Byron (Nevis), Shadiim Rubaine Jr. & Jadymond Browne; step-great-grandchildren, Mateo & Calissa Williams; sisters-in-law Priscilla Brandy (Canada), Elizabeth Guy (Trinidad); brother-in-law, Noel Maxwell (Trinidad); nephews, Christopher Brandy (Canada) & Andrew Brandy (UK), Heskett, & Nevlar Prentice & Elton Hamilton, Kenneth Hobson; nieces, Judith Hobson (Florida), Dulcimer Williams, Jasmine Herbert, Pearlina & Ruby Prentice, Marcella Hendrickson and Karen Wattley; close cousins, Pastor Agnola and Ira Martin (St.Thomas) Rev. Edmund Martin (NJ), Michael Martin (Trinidad), Viola, Ruth, Victor Jay, Oral Anthony & Everett Martin, Pastor James and Naomi Douglas, Rubylette Skeete-Thomas & Diane Powell, (Nevis) John Powell (Australia), James Farrell (Georgia), Eileen Lewis (St. Croix), & their families, Elvira, Esther, Rose, Viola Matthew (Nevis) & Oretha Matthew (NY) & their families. Ceceile & Haran Penn (St. Thomas); many other relatives including the Maxwells (Trinidad), Martin, Matthew, Archer, Brandy & Hamilton families (St. Thomas' Parish Nevis) Browne & Springette families ( Brown Hill Nevis & St. Thomas. USVI).
Special friends include John & Paulette Tomeau, Morris Lecointe, Beverly Tyson-Wilson, Dr. James Nelson, Eugenie John, Roosevelt David, Erma Skelton, Vincent (Taxi) Jeffers (St. Thomas), Hyacinth Innis, Janet La Place and Family.
Many other relatives and friends at home and abroad are too numerous to mention.
The funeral for the late Balvin Browne will be held in St. Thomas on Jan. 25 at Faith Christian Fellowship Church, with the viewing at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Christian Fellowship School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.