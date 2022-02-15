Services are set for Saturday for Barbara A Freeman-Cenac.
The service is at 10 a.m. at Blyden's Memorial Chapel
She is survived by her son, Victor Cenac; sister, Sheila Freeman; brother, Ernest Freeman Jr.; nieces, Tanika Lynch, Volupte Testamark, Ja'Manda Freeman, Sheniya Freeman; nephews, Kebo Hodge Jr., Kishawn Hodge, Troy Lynch, Ernest Freeman ll, Meme Freeman, Shemoy Freeman; aunts, Ellen Cameron, Grace Christian; uncles, Cyril Molyneaux, Desmond Molyneaux; godchildren, Ebony Petersen, Shawn Aubian, Keisha Williams, Janiqua Peets; great-niece, Chardanaè Gumbs; great-nephews, K'noy Lynch, Le'Jante Stridion, Kebo Hodge Jr., K'my Hodge, K' zy Hodge, Nashori Lynch; special friends, Charlene Mctavious, Melinda Aubian (Robert); Lucretia Percival, Kishma Faulkner, Shanda Faulkner, Sharon Francis, Mrs. Nibbs, Maria Connor, Georgia Richardson, Lavern Mathias, Carolie Blackman, Cora Thomas, Cheryl Cornelius, Julia Henry, Pamela Williams, Grace Bailey, Barbara; special supporters, Victor J. Cenac, Sherryann Hughes, Josette Hughes, Tessa, doctors and staff, Mrs. Nibbs, Chardanaè Gumbs, Volupte Testamark, Sheila Freeman, Ernest Freeman Jr., Kebo Hodge Sr., Kishawn Hodge, Tanika Lynch, Troy Lynch, Victor B. Cenac, Melinda Aubian, Marjorie Hughes, Julien Frett and others too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.