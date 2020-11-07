Our family is deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather, the Rev. Deacon Basil A. Bartlett, on Oct. 27, 2020, on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 82, peacefully at his home.
The Rev. Bartlett, known as Deacon Basil and affectionately nicknamed Sanko, was ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands. He served as lay reader to deacon and numerous positions in the church, including bible school teacher. His last assigned position was at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. He was a past president of the Anguilla Virgin Islands Association. He founded and sponsored the radio program “Music and Commentary” that was played on local radio stations for many years. He was also a proud member of the V.I. Taxi Association.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emeline Lloyd Bartlett; brothers, Calvin Bartlett, John Hodge; sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Lloyd; brothers-in-law, Donald Lloyd and Cyril Richardson.
He was survived by his children, Thaai Renee Bartlett, Rosetta George, Kasimu “Gus” Bartlett, Major Tanya A. Bartlett; grandchildren, Sumanna Bartlett, Ford George, Goddess George; brothers, Everand Bartlett, Joseph Hodge; sisters, Celestine John and B. Hodge; son-in-law, Eloi George; sisters-in-laws, Hazel Bartlett, Lynn Bartlett, Dorothy Lloyd, Eileen Perkins, Doreen Lloyd and Tiny Hodge; brother-in-law, E. Lionel Lloyd; nieces, Jessica Richardson, Euetta Lloyd, Andrea Connor McCarthy, Marilyn Richardson Bartlett, Taneisha Bartlett, Monica Richardson, Pamela Baker, Dawn, Verlyn, Shelly, Sharon, Paula, Gwen, Danette, Marcia, Vanessa, Joyce; nephews, Derrick Bartlett, Herbert Hughes, Elvis “Amba” Richardson, E. “Rebel” Richardson, Frantz Lloyd, Friedrick “Wobby” Lloyd, Emile Gumbs, Ivor Lloyd, Monsel Lloyd, Myron Lloyd, Cameron Lloyd, Darren Baptist, Alceed Perkins, Sylvan Perkins, Donald Perkins; and special friends, Janet Smalls, Corey Joseph, Gerard and Sheila Jean, Terrance "Broze" Hodge, Emelda Bailey, Esther Leslie, the Rev. Reggie Hodge, the Rev. Clarence Scipio, Clement Brooks, Dolce Gumbs, Neville Richardson, Junior Scratcher Richardson, Joann Richardson, Icilma Hodge, Venetta Q. Farell, Edith Haynes-Lake.
He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic masks or facial coverings must be worn. The service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
The live stream link will be Facebook Blyden Memorial Chapel.
Professional funeral services and the booklet design are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.