The family of the late Basil Theodore Rey of St. Thomas sadly announces his passing on Jan. 10, 2022, at his second home in Anguilla. He was 68 years old.
Our beloved Basil is survived by his children, Jonathan Theodore Rey, Jeannette Letitia Rey-McLoud and husband (Miliam McLoud); grandchildren, Jylan Rey – (Jaylan), Jyla Rey – (Jayla), Jy’zen Rey – (Jayzen), Maximus McLoud, Madisen McLoud; mother of his children, Karen Rey; siblings, Barbara Bernadette (Bunchie) Webster and husband (Nashville Nesmus Webster), Starette Lamour Walker, Crispin St. Jude Rey, Samuel Augustine Rey and wife (Sandra Rey), Angela Victoria Rey-Callwood, Rosemarie Norma Rey, Sheryl Josephine Laplace; special brother-in-law and best friend, Nashville Nesmus Webster, aka Snatch Box; nephews, Ricky Webster, Andy Webster, Kevin Walker, Dwayne Walker, Troy Walker, Morgan Daniel, Clifford J. Callwood, Marlon J. Callwood, Dale Francis Jr., Ashelle Rey, Jermaine Rey, Terrelle Rey, Wesley Anderson, Kennedy Warren; nieces, Debbie Webster-Crawford, Richelle Callendar, Renee Walker, Cherese Daniel-Adjodha, Santasia Encarnacion, Samantha Rey-Shy, Simone Rey; great-nieces and great-nephews, 47 and counting; aunt, Olive Hodge; godmother, Cleopatra Webster; special cousins, Christian Webster and wife (Merlin Duncan-Webster), Roland Webster and wife (Louise Webster); cousins, children of the late Aunt Edith Webster, children of the late Uncle Hubert Webster, children of the late uncle James Ronald Webster --- the father of the nation of Anguilla --- children of the late aunt Florel Harrigan, children of the late aunt Elane Lake, children of the late aunt Ursula Webster, children of aunt Olive Hodge, the Rey family; numerous other relatives and wonderful friends in St. Thomas and Anguilla too many to mention; special friends, Henderson Smith, Norman Doorway (DeBull), Raul Riviera (Foxy), Voss (Arne) Harrigan, Melvin (Melo) Fleming, McClean Webster, Glen Webster, Jean dieffeut, Haran Penn, and Carlyle Penn; members of the Thunda Cruzerz Motor Cycle Club and De Rhumblerz Motor Cycle Clubs of Anguilla.
A special service for the celebration of the life of the late Basil Theodore Rey was held at the Mount Fortune Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anguilla on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The first viewing on St. Thomas will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home today from 4 to 6 p.m. A final service in celebration of the life of the late Basil Theodore Rey will be held at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church on Thursday, Feb. 3. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. All COVID protocols must be adhered to.
Special thanks goes to: all who visited, called or sent thoughtful messages;
Two Sons Funeral Home in Anguilla, BWI; Christian, Merlin and Maria, who assisted with the Anguilla portion of the celebration; Turnbull’s Funeral Home in St. Thomas, USVI; Pastor Howard Simon and the members of the
Mount Fortune Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sandy Hill, Anguilla; Pastor Jerry Lanquedoc and the members of the Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St. Thomas, USVI; and Pastor Danny Philip and other pastoral delegations and the Board of Elders team.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
