Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Beatrice Callwood, who passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 82.
She was a wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, mother-in-law and friend.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral of Beatrice Callwood at 10 a.m. today at Trinity Methodist Church in Bovoni, St. Thomas. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
For directions and online condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
