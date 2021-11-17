Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Beatrice Hodge, who died Nov. 1, 2021.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. On Nov. 19, the second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Idalia; her siblings, Ilita Nibbs, Eleanor Sealey, Bernice King; and her son, Aaron K Hodge.
She is survived by her husband, Irvin Hodge; special daughter, Daphne Rouse; daughter-in-law, Zenzile M Hodge; grandsons, Aaron Hodge Jr., and Rafael Hodge; brothers, George Smith and Antonio Nibbs; sisters, Edith Dawson, Marilyn and Cheryl Nibbs and Gail Nibbs-Adolphus; brothers-in-law, Leroy Adolphus, Austin Hodge (Marcia), Ira Hodge, William Hodge (Yolanda), Irvine Hodge (Jeryl); sisters-in-law, Ruth Smith, Barbara Nibbs, Vera Hodge-Benjamin, Lyra Hodge-Steele (Franklin), Elmyra Hodge Brewley, Chola Hodge (Samuel), and Elrida Hodge; special friends, Jose and Roxanne Lettsome, Franklin and Janice Connor; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
