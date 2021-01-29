The family of Beatrice Magdeline Joseph-Benjamin announces her passing on Jan. 5, 2021 at the age of 90.
Beatrice was the youngest child of the late Edward “Lum Chung” Joseph and Ada Prince Joseph, of China Man Hill, St. Thomas.
Beatrice is survived by her husband Gaston Benjamin Jr.; sons Albert “Munchin” Lewis Jr., Ira “Bird” Callwood, and Rudolph Moron; daughter Gail Moron-Chinnery; daughters-in-law Jackie Lewis and Joycelyn “Yvette” Huggins; son-in-law Dean Chinnery; stepson Wayne Benjamin; sister Eugenia “Gina” Joseph-Rivera; sisters-in-law Clarice Joseph, Lesie “Ada” Joseph, Lorna Benjamin, and Maxine Moorehead; granddaughters Veronica L. Lewis-Smith, Letania Drummond, Latoi Callwood-Rayme, Latania Callwood-Taylor, Roxanne Callwood, Jaynel Callwood, Jenevar Callwood, Michelle Callwood, Precious Huggins, and Latysha Smith-Varlack; grandsons Michael Callwood, Ira “Birdman” Callwood Jr. and Anselmo Callwood; caretaker Vilma Benn; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends; special nieces Jasmine “Frenchie” Frett and Lori Anderson; special friends Helen Nicholas, Katy McKay, Loraine Creque, Leslie Minter, Berenice Jonas, Bert and Gail Prince, the Joseph, Benjamin and Prince families and the Nisky Moravian Church family.
Funeral service for the late Beatrice Magdeline Joseph-Benjamin will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
