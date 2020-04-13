Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Benedict Charles Emanuel Regis, also known as “Regis”, on March 29, 2020, at the age of 83.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Regis; daughters, Cathyann Duke, Melina Regis, Marsha Regis Ross, Michelle Regis and Melisa Thomas; son, Meritt Regis; 10 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Lyris Simon, Roselyn and Lena John and Sylvia Modeste; brothers-in-law, Emmanuel John and Denneth Modeste; sons-in-law, Delroy Ross and Berthill Thomas Jr.; and many other relatives and friends
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mr. Regis’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and public health guidance, viewing and services of the late Benedict Regis will be for family only.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.