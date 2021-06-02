We announce the passing of Mr. Bentura Remcom James, who died May 4, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was survived by his wife, Christine James; and their four children, George James, Hubert (Wazah) James, Goldine James and Dr. Delores James.
He also leaves to mourn his surviving siblings, Morrison James, Louise Hunt, Evelyn James, Randall James, and Yvonne James.
He was also survived by six grandchildren, Isheba James, Sharifah James, Wazah James, Anniqua James, Wahki James, and Anelia James. He had one great-granddaughter, Zakiyah Venzen.
The first viewing will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The final viewing will be at Christchurch Methodist on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
