We announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Berecia Hodge on Aug. 24, 2021, at the age of 67.
Funeral services for Berecia Hodge will be held Monday Sept. 20, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The viewing is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Western Cemetery No. 1.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Hodge-Donovan; father, Roberto Swan; common law husband, Joseph “Joe” Hedrington; son, Donnell Hedrington; sister, Jureen Donovan; brothers, Cortell Foy, Vernol Foy, Antonio Foy, Charles Foy; and stepfather, Theodore Donovan.
She is survived by her daughters, Belrice M. Hodge, Laurie Hedrington, Natasha Hodge-Corcino, Kamisha Hodge-Hendrickson, Kishma Hodge and Monica Hedrington; sons, Jahnieya Hodge and Yusuf Hedrington; adopted son, Marlon Richardson; sons-in-laws, Israel Corcino and Olanzo Hendrickson; grandchildren, Jelani, Jahdisha, Josiah Hodge, Akasia, Aquan, Akaya, Anisha Dennery, Natoya, Naeesha, Israel Jr. Corcino, Kyshanna and Kyvante Thomas, Kishyrah Stigger, Kymorie and K’layah Hodge, Daniel, Tynisha, Anna, Ta’jahni Hodge, Ra’jahni and Rohiyjah Hendrickson; great-grandchildren, Jahmiqua, Jay’Ni, and Jelani Jr. Hodge, Jayden Myers, Jayniah Dacent, Niko Freeman, A’skylar Freeman, Ahzarie Dennery; brothers, Elvis, Relldis, and Malvern Donovan; brother-in-law, Floyd Hedrington; sisters, Cecelie Foy, Yvonne Hodge, Karen and Monique Donovan, Marjorie, Joan, Jennifer Swan, Sonia Swan-Hendley, and Maureen Swan McGuire; aunts, Gloria Trotman, Marjorie George; special friends, Clarice Morgan, Beryl Larsen, Jackson Carey, Messilene (Nooky) Jackson Carey, Coralie Smith, Cleve Van Heverhaudt, Jason Dorsett, Millicent Millington, Clemence Nicholas and Sylvia Matthew; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; nephews, Leon Pickering, Karime Foy, Relldis Donovan Jr., Stedroy Delaney, Schmidt Skeete; nieces, Lauralie Pickering Innis, Yvette Lindersay, Valencia Smith, Tameka Donovan, Recilla Donovan; and special aunt, Audrey Turnbull.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
