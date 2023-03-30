Beresford “Berry” Husbands, 86, formerly of Estate Nadir and a former employee of Public Works entered into eternal rest on Feb. 27, 2023.
Husband of the late Gloria Husbands; father of Tyrone and Judy Husbands; father-in-law of Sandy Black-Husbands; grandfather of Stephanie Payne, Juliza Chinnery, Tamara, Tyriah, Taisha, Tyrone Jr, and Zaria Husbands; great grandfather of Davin Barry, Jasai Sprauve, Khari Smith, Dylan and Dexter Frederick; brother-in-law of George and Joyce Sobers and Jestica Payne; uncle of Richard, John, Edwin Jr, and Angela Payne; close friend of Frank and Avis Husbands, Penelope Sandiford, Cardinal Blackman.
A founding member of the Barbados Association of St. Thomas & St. John.
The funeral service will be held on April 3, in Barbados. Join us at 2 p.m. on https://sharingmemoriesforever.live/BeresfordHusbands for the livestream.
Tributes may be sent to bshusbands2@gmail.com.
