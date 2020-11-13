Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Bernadette Meade on Oct. 28, 2020, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 59.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemond Ledee; sisters, Margaret John-Baptiste, Corinthia Baron; and uncles, Samuel Anthony, Desmond Anthony.
Bernadette Meade-Simon was survived by her sons, Kareem Hanley, Kenville Allen; father, Andrew Baron; stepfather, Irene Ledee; stepmother, Beatrice Baron; sisters, Patricia Meade, Carol Baron; brothers, Joseph Ifield, Erickson Baron, Curtis Baron; daughter-in-law, Shamara Watts-Allen; grandchildren, Kemori Allen, Amani Austin, Ky’Asia Allen, Shaun Hanley, Makaylee Marie, Makailee Marie, Kendall Allen, Tayvione’ Hanley, Kalea Allen; nieces and nephews, Shanita Adkins, Jaime Illidge Jr., Simone John-Baptiste, Jarrel John-Baptiste, Denzel Morancie, Cody Baron, Dadriana Baron, Kimara Morancie, Sabria Morancie; uncles, Robert Anthony, Heskeith Anthony; aunt, Isaline St. Jean; cousins, Agnes Casimir, Cecilia Anthony, Peter St. Jean, Anthony St. Jean, Dwenella Anthony; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews too numerous to mention; friends, Muriel James, Victoria Warner, Joycelyn Lee, Tessa Huggins, Evelyn Jackson, Diane Benjamin, Janet Henry and the rest of the Island Laundries circle, Manuellin Pierre, Sister Aldith, Sister Alex, Sister Val, Brother Hodge, Sister Hodge, Brother Terry, Brother Bruno and the rest of St.Thomas Church of Christ family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Church of Christ with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings, which should not exceed 50.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
