We regret to announce the passing of Bernard Joseph, also known as “Kubu.”
The viewing will be Saturday, May 16, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
He is survived by his daughters, Joleesa "JoJo" Joseph, Tiffany "Tiffy" Joseph; brothers, Byron "Cashew" Joseph, Bert "Kasa" Joseph, Bertrand "Alaba" Joseph; sisters, Beverly "Bevie" Joseph-Hodge, Beatrice Joseph; brother-in-law, Franklin "Frankie" Hodge Sr.; sisters-in-law, Yolanda Williams-Joseph, Lillian "Lilly" Moolenaar; and nieces, Kareema Simeon, Kimberly Petersen, Alia Joseph Chelsea.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
The service will be livestreamed on Turnbull’s Funeral Home website: www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.