Bernice Almira Barnes-Roebuck
We regret to announce the passing of our mother Bernice Almira Barnes-Roebuck at the age of 80 in St. Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Christopher-Barnes of Sea Cows Bay, Tortola, BVI; and James Adoulphus Barnes of Water Gut, St. Croix, USVI; two brothers, Alphonse and Willie Steel; and a sister, Joan Barnes.
Bernice is survived by her six children, Leroy H. Roebuck Jr., Marcia Roebuck, and Deborah Roebuck-Richards, Janace Matthias, Dwayne Matthias, and Bernard Birmingham; one stepson, Allan Roebuck; son-in-law, Anderson Richards; 16 grandchildren, Kareema Stevens, Kahilia Stevens-McFarlane, Glenroy Hodge Jr., Moriba George, Omari George, and Alani George, Amin Richards, Alim Richards, Aisha Richards, Akeem Richards, and Akeema Richards, Demoi Matthias, Kareen Roebuck-Jones, Afiba Roebuck, Akil Roebuck, Khadisha Roebuck-Johnson; 25 great-grandchildren, Anthony Hoyte, Kahirah Stevens, Kahrieq Cordy, Aioke Brockington, Shania Wade, Kenyun Richards, Kahlila Richards, Kameron Richards, Kalima Richards, Makayla Richards, Riley Richards, Kaiden George, Kyrie George, Mackenzie, De’Sheera, De’Shawna and Erin Hodge, Cyenna Jones, Naseem, Aniya, Anira and Akiya Roebuck, Glenroy Hodge III, Ka’mani Johnson and Kahlea Johnson, Shyian Brown; one great-great-grandchild, Kristianna Cordy; granddaughters-in-laws, Enjoli Hodge, Krystalia George, Kaity George, and Marika Richards; grandson-in-law, Leando McFarlane; sister, Rita Schulterbrandt-Smith; nieces, Jacqueline Smith-Dowe, Desiree Smith-Hill; nephews, Stanley “Pappy” Smith, Andre “Penga” Smith, Derek “Bopsin” Smith, and Michael “LuLu” Smith.
She is also survived by nephews-in-law, Wayne Prince and Carlton Dowe; nieces-in-law, Suzette Gomez- Smith, Carolyn Stokes-Smith, and Joyce Jackson; great-nieces, Dr. Denita Lima-Boschulte, Natalia Hill, Rusean Pieternelle, Stanley, Deja, Jeremy and Qadry Smith, Roane, J’Koi and N’Kai Dowe, Kai, Leah-Marie, Shanel, D’Nasia, Melissa, Mikayla and Mikai Smith; aunt, Delmina Ruth Matthias Barry of Tortola, BVI; cousins, Hilda Vanterpool Cline, Chery Hart, Clinton Hart, Winston Cline, Shirley Vanterpool, Sharon Hart, Muriel Vanterpool-Durant, Janice Matthias, Geoffrey Matthias, Alfred Matthias, Alcedo Matthias Jr., Alena, Hasiba, Cherisse, Charnice and Sylvin Matthias, Irene Fraser-Smith, Curtis Freeman, and Kevin Stout, Rubina Matthias-Fraser, Jacqueline Maduro-Smith, Marlene Maduro-Mercer, Bernadette Mckelly, Adelbert Maduro and Alford Maduro Jr. and Cecil Fraser, Roy, Elwyn, Jermaine and Joycelyn Barry, Bernice Barry-Stout, Joyce Barry-Winter, Janice Barry-Fahie, Janet Creque Martin, Deborah Martin, Rudolph Martin, Gwyneth Hyman-Smith, Edwin Hyman, Antoinette and Judy Gomez, Linda Richards, Diana Spiver-Dowe, Joseph Clendinen, Carmen Samuel, Jamila Erskine-Callwood, Lauren Stridiron, Shauna Brown, Denise Smith-Serrano, Kenneth Thomas, Julian Matthias, Iris Smith, Joseph Smith, Joseph Matthias, Edward Matthias, Reginald Matthias, Yvonne, Annette, Calvin, Justin and Edwin Mactavious, Edris Rhymer-Hill, Riel Rhymer, Elaine Millington, Delsia George, Clarice Kuntz, Karen Blyden, Isa England, Valencia Roberts, Vivian Henry, Berenice Cline, Simra Brown, Vera Thomas-Pinney, Sonia Archer, Leayle Robinson, Victorine Donahue, Victor Donohue, Bernard “Billy” James, Renaldo Burghley, Jennifer Sanchez, Blanche Creque and family, Kim Dickson, Neil King, Alberto King Jr., Roselita, Hanaro and Wayne Christopher, members of the Barry, Cline, Christopher Matthias and Mactavious families in Tortola, BVI, and the U.S. mainland.
She is also survived by godchildren, Elvis “Bebe” Petersen, Claudia Lafong, Virgil Jones, Andre Williams, Angel James, Sandra Benjamin, Shakima, Shaniqua and Shamari Harris; close friends, Rosnell “PeeWee” Petersen, Zephaniah Fahie, Julie St. John, Project Strive Center and staff, June Heyliger, Trecia Isaac, Marigold George-Russell, Casandra Forbes, Kelvin Industrious, Suzette Williams, Lois Furet, Ray Chesterfield, Ernestine Maduro, Mariel Smith, Marvin Turnbull, Jose and Orgyll Carillo, Rosalind Titley, Ruth Simon, Jaime “Walla” Francis, Marilyn Jennings, Vernareen Webbe, Michael Bute, Lucia Francis, James Dowe Sr., Zulah Hodge, Vegon Jones, Louisa Brown, Joan Van Holten, Sandra Freeman.
Funeral services will be held with the first viewing on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m.
The second viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 20, at All Saints Cathedral Church in Garden Street from 9 to 10 a.m. with services beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Sidney A. Isaac
The family of Sidney A. Isaac announces his transition from this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
A memorial tribute will be held Monday, Aug. 23, between 10 and 11 a.m. at Turnbull’s Blyden Memorial Chapel, which is across from Western Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 and public health guidance, masks are required to worn during the entire memorial tribute.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
