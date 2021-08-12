Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Bernice O’Neal, who died July 23, 2021, on St. Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie O’Neal; sons, Richard and Carlos O’Neal; sisters, Yvonne and Janice George, Clarice George Tyson; brothers, Victor and Lubin George; nieces, Ianthe Matthews-DeAlomal, Karen Matthews, Debra Fabien; many nephews, including Leslie Donnadel, Clayton and Neal Simmonds, Lesroy Smith; son-in-law, Henry Martin; daughter-in-law, Allyson Jackson-O’Neal, Shehenaaz Sabrati Martin; many granddaughters, including: Shakenia “Neish” O’Neal, Shamiya O’Neal, Sheniqua O’Neal, Shanara O’Neal, Chantel O’Neal, and Latoya O’Neal; and many grandsons including Andrew Martin, Carlos O’Neal Jr., Shane and Kamal O’Neal.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service of the late Bernice Simeon on Monday, Aug. 16, at the Frenchtown Evangelistic Assembly. The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
