The family of Bernice Ritter Turnbull regret to inform you of her passing on Dec. 6, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Angel “Juanie” Turnbull; her children, Toni, Angel “Juanie” Jr, Derek and Cara; grandchildren, Aneas , Zuri and Ayden Turnbull and Sara Carson; her brother, Rhudel George; cousins, Joyce Peterson, Cynthia Faulkner, Ashley Ritter, Helen George-Newton, Andromeda Anderson, Muriel George and Rehulita Chinnery; nieces and nephews, Julio Francis III, Ruth Francis-Abramsen, Julian Francis, Juan Francis, Jaime Francis, Raquel Francis-Callwood, Diane George, Simile George and Sionne George; daughter-in Law, Shanee Turnbull; sisters-in-law, Lorna Turnbull Jackson, Lucia Turnbull Baptiste, Sheryl Turnbull, Marilyn Turnbull David, Bernice Sarauw-Turnbull, Lucia Cid-George; brother-in-law, Mario “Piggy” Turnbull; special family, Verne David Jr., Marú David, Clayton Jackson, Courtney Jackson, Charlene Jackson, Craig Jackson, Sheldon Turnbull, Mario Turnbull Jr., Carla Ritter and Colleen Ritter; special friends, Shirley Proctor, Cecile Foy, Hyacinth Manners, Diana Hendrington, Edwita “Tin Tin” Hart, Janet Harrigan, Yvette Industrious and Cassie Dalmida.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Chapel of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services from 4 to 6 p.m. The homegoing service will be held on Saturday, Ja. 14, 2023, at Christ Church Methodist at the Market Square.
Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. The interment will be in Western Cemetery #1. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
