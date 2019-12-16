Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Berris Fleming, who died Nov. 5, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Bianca Oliver Cornwall.
Berris Fleming was survived by his adopted mother, Lorna T. Jackson; father, Alberto Fleming; wife, Martha Fleming;
daughter, Shemariah Fleming Pradia; son, Ian K. Fleming; sisters, Doreen Thomas Benjamin, Lorna Fleming Christian, Norine Maddicks Reid; brothers, Terrence Maddicks, Marvin Maddicks, Ludence Fleming; nephews, Melvin Joseph Jr., Isaiah Benjamin, Deshawn Scatliffe, Abijah, Akil, Asahi, Atiba, Adowa, Kaleem Fleming, Terrence Brown, Tyrone McCall, Jamaal Reid, Marvin Jr., Marvin III, Lucien Maddicks; niece, La’Tisha D’Abreau, Kima Franklin, Akema and Anishka Christian, Julia McCall, Latisha Brown, Louvina and Malinda Maddicks; grandchildren, Malachi Thomas, Jayden Mapson, Asher Pradia; great-nephews, Mi’Kai and Mi’Kaylin Huggins, Ayden and Aric D’Abreau, Aj’namekai Christian, Dekhoy and Demari Scatliffe; great-nieces, Emani Benjamin, Aj’Nae Christian, Deandrea Scatliffe, A’Kayra Fleming; sister-in-law, Ordette Fleming; godchild, Alicea Jack; cousins, Arlene Constable, Patricia and Melvin George, Delores, Debra and Kim Walters, Sophia Verdell, Lionel Bess, Beatrice Fleming; special friends, Diane Jack, Michelle Harris, Doris; friend, Marica Jules; the Rhymer family, Jackson family and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Celestial Chapel Hurley Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
