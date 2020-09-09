It is with a sad heart we announce the passing of Bert Harfmann on Aug. 26, 2020, in Salem, Ore., after fighting pancreatic cancer the last 15 months.
Left to grieve his passing are his mother, Maria Schmidtdecker; and his two younger brothers, Helmut Harfmann and Anton “Tony” Harfmann; many friends in the marine industry and building trades; but especially MisSea Boatman, Bert’s soulmate, best friend and caregiver.
After 41 years of local service as an electrician, Bert’s contacts were wide-ranging, commercially and residentially.
Always willing to contribute to good causes, Bert and MisSea have been good friends to many. As members of the Happy Island Yacht Club, Bert and MisSea were well known to the Benner Bay community.
Bert also had a place in his heart for the staff and community at Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy, where he worked as an electrician and problem solver.
There will be many who miss Bert but as grief is shared, it will be diminished.
In response to guidelines regarding COVID-19, MisSea would prefer friends to pause and remember the good times shared and have faith that better times for all are sure to come.
Online condolences and thoughts can be shared at Weddle-Funeral.com
A private memorial will be held at a later date on St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Rest in Peace, Bert.
