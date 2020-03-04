We regret to announce the passing of Mrs. Bertha Romelia Richardson Mitchell of Anguilla, who died on Feb. 22, 2020.
A memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Robert Mitchell, David Mitchell Jr., Roland Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell and Cheryl Mitchell; grandchildren, Duane Vassell, Adam Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell and Zacharious Mitchell; sister, Marina Briant; daughters-in-law, Davina Mitchell, Jackie Mitchell, Fatima Mitchell and Lilian Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Angela Carty, Carol Richardson, Eddie Baird and Brent Barzy; special friend and confidant, Rebecca Broom; the Briant family in London; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.