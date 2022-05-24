Family and friends are saddened to announce the passing of Berton E. Julius on May 9, 2022, at the age of 64.
Berton was preceded in death by his parents, Ethlyn Callwood Thomas and Dennis Julius; and his brother, Etienne Julius.
He was born Aug. 2, 1957.
He is survived by his sisters, Millicent Warner, Eliza Scatliffe, Hyacinth Hodge, Edith Charleswell, Susan, Bridgette, Myrah and Janice Julius and Linda Thomas; brother, Charles V. Turnbull; nieces, Sonya and Tanya Warner, Lenore Scatliffe, Onika Hodge-Smith, Jamalia Charleswell, Nanyamka Miller, Jinell and Janice Mayers, Tishan and Geneva Adams, Joia Maduo, T’Keyah Tunbull, Jasmine Williams, Shanelle Lawrence, Kenya Julius-Williams, Jamisha King, Makisha Maile, Kanisha Julius-Marsh, Maxine David; nephews, Atim Turnbull, Leroy Scatliffe, Melvin McBean Jr. and Jamal Mayers, Jahmar Adams, Jassiem Hodge, Leroy Jr. and Jesse Williams, Avery James, Jahdi Julius, Maximus David; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A home going celebration will take place Friday, May 27, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 8 to 9 a.m. The service is at 9 a.m. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
