We regret to announce the passing of Bertstrand A. Gilkes Jr., also known as “Chubby,” who died April 16, 2020.
Funeral arrangements will be held today with a 9 a.m. viewing at Turnbull's Funeral Home with the service at 10 a.m.
Burial will be held Friday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Western Cemetery No. 1.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Concepciòn; father, Bertstrand Gilkes Sr.; stepfather, Juan “Callo” Parilla; siblings, Truxton “TJ” Chalmers, Jalik Harrigan, Sherice Gilkes Parline, Bíanca Gilkes and Nyla Gilkes.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
