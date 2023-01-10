It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Beryl Cynthia Blyden Wenner Hurdle. Beryl transitioned on Dec. 26, 2022, at the Schneider Hospital at the age of 78.
Beryl, affectionately known as "Bee," or "Aunt Beh Beh'' was preceded in death by her parents William and Gladys Blyden, her siblings, Donald Blyden, Muriel Lewis and nephew Verne Gomez.
Beryl is survived by her three daughters, Beverly Wenner, Bianca Wenner-Bell and Ena Hurdle; three sons, Kevin Wenner, Anthony and Danelle Hurdle; two brothers, Vernon and Melvin Blyden; two sisters, Mary Blyden Hastings and Linia Blyden Gomez; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews too many to mention.
Beryl's homegoing will be on Friday, Jan. 13 at Word of Faith International Christian Center. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will begin promptly after the viewing. Interment will be in Western Cemetery #3. For online condolences or tributes please visit:
Turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com or beryl.hurdle78@gmail.com
All Covid guidelines will be adhered to. Funeral Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.