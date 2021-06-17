Betty Christian passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Christian; parents, May Agatha and Carl Christensen; siblings, Olivine Maria Christensen Webb, Enid Olla Christensen Martin, Mildred Constance Howard, Arlene Lelane Downing, Carl Olaf Christensen, and Adolph (Duffie) Glenn Christensen.
Betty leaves to cherish the memories: her sons, David, Eric and Gary Christian (Josie); her siblings, Ada Higginson, Hans Christensen, Anna James, George Christensen (Alma), Grace Henry (Lester) and Helen Rogiers; her grandchildren, Jhi David Christian, Miles Christian, Meagan Christian, and Maya Christian; great-granddaughter,: Sophia Christian; nieces and nephews, Cheryl and Ernest Martin, Donna, Toby, and Walter Higginson; Laurie and Segrid (Peppie) Christensen; Esther Davis and Anthony James, Celeste Myrth, Torree Christensen, Marsha Watson, Rebecca Pettiford, Melvin Richards, Robin Defreitas, Leroy Howard III, Debra Howard, Kimberly Howard, Angela Sanders, Julie Jemison, Barbara James, Diane Stewart, Joanne Knox, Ruth Buckner, Darryl and Dwayne Christensen, Carl Olaf III, Doreen Rogers, Joyce Kemp, Karen, Ruth, Lawrence, Duane, Steven and Jay Christensen; close friends, Linda Todman, Roselyn Galloway, Donah Brow, Rowena Brown, Gwendolyn Jacobs, and Angela and Luis Serrano, Chester and Helen Copeman; Michael Marshall and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will take place today at Friedensberg Moravian Church, with the viewing at 9 a.m. The service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Frederiksted Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that mask be worn at all times and social distancing be adhered to.
