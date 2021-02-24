Family and friends are advised of the passing of Betty Vanterpool Dawson, who died at the age of 83 on Jan. 28, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late James Theodore and Agatha Adela Vanterpool and was preceded in death by her daughter Ingrid Dawson as well as former senator and commissioner, Eric E. Dawson, Sr., to whom she was married for 50 years.
Betty is survived by her sons, David Dawson and Eric Dawson, Jr.; daughter, Diane Romulus; daughter-in-law, Luisa Dawson; grandchildren, Vanessa Romulus, Olivia Romulus, Jamel Dawson and Elena Dawson; brother, Viggo “Miller” Vanterpool; nieces and nephews, Yvette Vanterpool, Loise Haygood, Sandra Sanson, LaVerne Vanterpool-Hazy, Michael Vanterpool, June Thomas-Cashe, Audrey Thomas, Eugenie James, Theodore Thomas, David Thomas, Denise Nibbs, John Nibbs, Jr., Sheldon Chinnery, Rudel Chinnery, Jr., Ediegeo Vanterpool, Stephanie Soto, Simone A.D. Francis, Stephanie A.D. Francis and Velvet Vanterpool; and sisters-in-law, Gloria Vanterpool, Violet Vanterpool, Joyce Petersen and Cynthia Faulkner.
A memorial service was held at Bliley’s Chippenham Chapel in Richmond, Va., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at the website www.michaeljfox.org/donate to support the fight against Parkinson’s disease.
