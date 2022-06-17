It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ms. Beulah I. Hodge, better known as “Ms. B,” who died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
She is survived by her sons, Mitchel Hodge and Richard Hodge; daughters-in-law, Delita Malone and Pamela Hodge; granddaughters, Kimberly M. George, Pamesha Perez and Rakesha Hodge; grandson, Rakeel Hodge; great-grandson, Rekhye Hodge; great- granddaughter, Azulah Hodge; sisters, Ivy Baker, Thelma Small, Antoinette Hendrickson, Dorothy Malone and Adina Williams; brothers, Alfredo Delville and Ira Delville; sisters-in- law, Mercedes Hodge, Violet “Letty” Hodge, Rita Delville, Patricia Hodge and Carol Deville; aunt, Helena Tapia; nieces, Shirley Charles, Brenda Hyndman, Aloma Hyndman, Darlene Smith, Sharon Smith, Emma K. Baker, Norma-Jean Baker, Carol Ann Baker-Phillips, Allyson Boedeker, Diane Gregory, Carmen Tapio, Dona Hodge, Carla A. Small, Luane Hodge, Tamara Wells, Phyllis Evans, Lorna Delville, Lisa Penn, Norma Williams, Cydney Delville, Lucy Delville, Silvia Rich, Sonia Saal, Sasha Hodge and Shema Hodge; nephews, Michael Delville, Cameron Delville, William Dobbs, Antonio Delville, Rex Malone, Ray Malone, Roger Malone, Rod Scatliffe, Byron Hodge, Elston Hodge, Maurice Hodge, Kelvin Hodge, Floyd Hodge, John Lynch Jr. and Shawn Williams; and more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.