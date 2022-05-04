Family and Friends are advised of the passing of Beulah Laurencia Joseph, better known as “Cookie" or "Bea,” of 394-301 Hidden Valley. She worked at JJ’s Bar and Restaurant, College of the Virgin Islands (UVI) and Caribe Beach Hotel.
She passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2022 at her residence.
The first viewing will be Friday, May 6, at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The second viewing will be Saturday, May 7, at Church of God of Prophecy from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Western Cemetery No. 1.
She was preceded in death by his mother, Levoria Prince Joseph; father, Nitchman Joseph; sisters, Inez Joseph, Ethyle Joseph; son, Leroy L. Simeon; daughter, Ann M. Simeon-Kuntz; and niece, Ethyle Block.
She was survived by his daughters, P. Marie “Ollie” Simeon (her caretaker), Sandra “Lulu” Daniel; adopted daughter, Caren Fahie; sisters, Alvira Joseph, Jean Joseph- Nicholas; brother, Leroy Joseph; adopted brother, Leon Warrell Sr.; grandchildren, Rashida Kuntz, Keya Kuntz, Ashana Kuntz, Kyana Kuntz, Kemo Simeon Sr., Kareem Joseph, Aubrey Daniel, Kenisha Daniel, Keshawn Daniel, Ebony Simeon-Edwards, Cherise Simeon-Gay, Justin Simeon, Diane Kuntz, Tasha Gumbs, Schenkwa Colbourne, Ja’Mesha Petty, Keisha Wallace, Cashorn Peters; great- grandchildren, Rasheem Nibbs, Rasheema Nibbs, Raymond Hanley Jr, Kemo Simeon Jr., Trinity Simeon, Kemoi Simeon, Keamore Simeon, Khaleel Simeon, G’Annah Ferguson, Korbin Joseph, Aria Joseph, Kinsey Martin, Eastyn Martin, Hallie Martin, Marquis Brow, Aidan Brow, Alana Edwards Rice, Gabrielle Edwards Rice, A’Vante Hermon Na’Riyah Penn, Je’Quan Joseph Jr.; nieces, Patricia Lang-Jones, Beverly Joseph-Hodge, Beatrice Joseph, Tracey Nicholas, Natalie Nicholas-Barnes, Nicole Nicholas, Vanessa Nicholas, Linda Warrell; nephews, Kevin Acevedo, Michael Marcus, Byron Joseph, Bert Joseph, Bertrand Joseph, Chester Nicholas Jr., Leon Warrell Jr., Leonard Warrell; son-in-law, Atnel Kuntz; goddaughter, Velma Dyer; grand-in-laws, Darryl Edwards, Gregory Ferguson, Megan Snobl-Joseph, Bradon Gay; extended family, Glenvill Leerdam, Joseph Wade, Bishop Kenneth Benjamin Sr. and family, Elizabeth Cespedes and family, Everett Smith, Kathy Forbes-Smith, Kylon Wilson, Renee Richards, Darlene Edwards, Luna Nibbs and family, Joan Pierre and family, Berneza Williams and family, Ann Marie Simeon, Alvin Brathwaite, Fernella Daniel and family, Era Joseph, Billy Innis, Donna Dyer and family, Yolander Warrell, Maria Georges-Foster, Patricia Georges, Bernard Georges Sr., Bernard Georges Jr., Gloria Georges, Elma Hodge, Agie Petersen, Studie Petersen; many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and other families and friends too numerous to mention.
The family is requesting that everyone who plans to attend wear festive colors. The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
