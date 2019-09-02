BEVERLY ELSA ST. JEAN- cuffy died 8-7-19funeral we be on Monday September 2, 2019 9:00 am ~ 10:00 am Service at 10:00 am City Seven Day ST. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Interment Cremation Brothers: Richardson Lazare Lennox St. Jean Sisters: Celestina John Augustina Sandra St. Jean Christine Durand Audette Durand Vincia Dejean Julia Dejean-Mitchel Henrietta St. Jean Merdina St. Jean Valda St. Jean Maureen St. Jean Shermaine St. JeanHer aunts, Cecile Henry in Dominica, Anna Daniel, and June Ben in the United States. Also her stepfather Unile Dejean.Plus twenty-seven (27) nieces and nephews, eight (8) grand nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins including Andrew Kara, Elsa Rolle-King, and Cecilia Jacquee St. Jean in the United States. Also left to mourn are other numerous relatives and friends both in Dominica and abroad including special friends Rose Annie Cuffy, and Mr. and Mrs. Huge in St. Thomas, and Heskeith Paul in the United States. SPECIAL FRIENDS Joseph & Zulma Hodge, Robert & Eglatine Daniel,Judith Creighton Lisa Donastorg Eileen Nisbett Doreen Vanputten Alvana Gabriel Anna Williams Jasmine GreyYvette Bland Ann King Agnes Casmir Mildred Robinson Martha Le Blanc Elaine Auguste Juliette Berg.
arrangement by Turnbull's Funeral Home & Crematory Services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.