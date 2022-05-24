We regret to announce the passing of Beverly Ficaldo Roach-Lake, who died April 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Furlonge; son, Julian Cline Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin R. Lake Sr.; sons, Trevorne and Calvin Lake Jr., Shakim Cline, Julien Smith Jr.; daughters, Calvia Lake, Sherima Hendrickson, Anastasia Smith, Tricia Jules; brothers, Bruce, Brian, Adriel, Delvin, Devon, Clifton Lewis; sisters, Judith Lewis Ferdinand, Danita, Rochelle, Chanice, Delrease, Desiree; aunts, Rosetta, Fernella Furlonge; uncle, William Furlonge; special friends, Evania Languedoc, Eve “Pinky” Smith-Frett.
The first viewing will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held Wednesday ,May 25, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.