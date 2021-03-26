The family of Beverly Fraser of Sea Cows Bay, Tortola, sadly wishes to inform of her passing on Thursday, March 4, 2021, while in hospice care in New Jersey, less than one month shy of her 70th birthday.
She was survived by her husband, Kenneth Fraser; sons, Kelvin, Kimbrad, Damek and Delani Fraser; daughter, Sylvia Rich; son-in-law, Randy Rich; daughters-in-law, DeAnna and Jolece Fraser; grandchildren, Emoi, Zach, and Kai Fraser and Jo'Dee Hodge; sisters, Ilva Brewley, Alvera Fahie-Paul, Esther Fahie-Harmon, Alice Fahie-Donovan and Marilyn Thomas-Chandler; brothers, Alford Maduro and Feliz Thomas; aunts, Geraldine Johnson, Enid Thomas-Hodge, Astridge Thomas-Hendricks, Myrthlyn Thomas-Blyden and Ethlyn Thomas-Hodge; uncles, Israel and Wendell Thomas; special brothers-in-law, Earl, Austin and the Hon. Julian Fraser; special cousins, Maris Hodge-Wright, Ertha Estril, Sinclair Hamm, Doreen Hodge-Owens, Alecia Smith-Tremlong and Alena Smith; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Rubena Fraser, Ashley Ritter, Bernette Scatliffe, David Smith, Delrice Mactavious, Desmond Gumbs, Gloria Scatliffe, Hyacinth Smith, Ishmael Stoutt, Kenneth Smith, Lolita George, Olive Bailey, Rosie and Clifton Skelton and Wesley Penn; and more too numerous to mention.
There will be a viewing today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tortola Memorial Funeral Services/Davis Funeral Home in Johnson’s Gut. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 27, at Sea Cows Bay Methodist Church, with the viewing from 8 to 9 a.m. and service beginning at 9 a.m.
Interment will follow immediately at the Forbes Family Cemetery that’s adjacent to the church.
The service will be Streamed Live on FaceBook at
https://www.facebook.com/events/452159179537652/
Masks are required and attendees must adhere to COVID protocols.
