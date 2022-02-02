The family of Beverly M. Clendinen regrets to inform you of her passing on Jan. 17, 2022, at her home in Frenchman's Bay.
She was born on St. Thomas, USVI, and graduated from Antilles School in 1983, and attended Franklin and Marshall College. After her return to the Virgin Islands, she worked at many local restaurants including Agave Terrace, was a swim instructor at the St. Thomas Swimming Association, taught Sunday School at Holy Family Church and was an active member of the St. Thomas All Stars Steel Band.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Eileen J. James Clendinen; and her father, Cleante Clendinen. She is survived by sisters, Brenda Joseph, Pauline Joseph; brother, Eugene Joseph; uncle, Jerome James; aunt, Josephine (Josie) Jackson; cousins, Cynthia Francis, Geraldine Francis, Monique Webbe, Kristine Hacker, Eugene Joseph Jr., Michael Joseph, Jackie Clendinen, Linda Clendinen, long-time friend Kim Lyons; and many other members of the James and Clendinen families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center. The funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 7, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Anna’s Retreat. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service begins promptly at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of the St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
