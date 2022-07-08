The family of Bianca Leona Mussenden would like to announce her passing on Dec. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif., at the age of 87.
She was a caring mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and devout member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on St. Thomas. She will mostly be remembered for her long career as an educator. Bianca taught at several schools on Virgin Gorda, Tortola and on St. Thomas, where she completed her career.
Bianca was born April 2, 1934, to Jessica Malone and Alfred Simmonds.
She was the sixth of seven children: Owen (deceased), Helena (deceased), Delia, Golda (deceased), Elvina (deceased), Bianca, and Mark (deceased).
She is survived by her children, Angela, Yvonne and Paul; three grandchildren, Simone, Alonzo and Alanna; her sister, Delia Simmonds; son-in-law, Claudio Yanes; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 9033 First Avenue, Sugar Estate, on Saturday, July 9.
