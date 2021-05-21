Bill Antonio Greaux
The family of Bill Antonio Greaux, better known as Babap, is saddened to announce his passing on Friday May 14, 2021.
He was born Feb. 17, 1943, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. He was an amazing father and grandfather who was loved so deeply by them.
He was survived by his stepdaughter and caregiver, Julian Robinson-Bastien; his stepson-in-law, Nathan Bastien; his grandkids, Nalissa Bastien, NYA, Lease Bastien, Nahkai Bastien and Nathaniel Bastien; his brothers, Renaldo Greaux, Harry Greaux, Gerald Greaux, Lawrence Greaux and Freank Greaux; his sisters, Edna Greaux, Valeria Peiria, Shirley Graham, Nancy Rabess and Vivian Greaux, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, May 28, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Saturday, May 29, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
