We regret to announce the passing of Bill John-Baptiste, who died March 9, 2021.
He was survived by his wife, Yotha John-Baptiste; mother, Jonia John-Baptiste; father,
Emanuel John-Baptiste; children, Brianna, Faith and B’Jorhn John-Baptiste; stepson, Quamric Turnbull; mother-in-law, Aurelia Hanley; father-in-law, Benson Hanle; and many relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Bill John-Baptiste will be held Friday March 26, 2021, at Living Word Family Ministries, Smith Bay. The viewing is from 9 to 11 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Email tributes to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and adhere to social distancing protocols.
Funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.