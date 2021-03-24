We regret to announce the passing of Bill John-Baptiste, who died March 9, 2021.
He was survived by his wife, Yotha John-Baptiste; mother, Jonia John-Baptiste; father, Emanuel John-Baptiste; children, Brianna, Faith and B’Jorhn John-Baptiste; stepson, Quamric Turnbull; mother-in-law, Aurelia Hanley; father-in-law, Benson Hanley; sisters, Claudette Andrew and Annmarie JohnBaptiste; brother, Jean John-Baptiste; niece, Kimrah Bastein-Lawrence; nephew, Isaiah Ludvid; adopted sister, Joan Christian and family; aunt, Rosemary Peltier; uncle, John Andrew; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services for the late Bill John-Baptiste will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at Living Word Family Ministries, Smith Bay. The viewing is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The service begins at noon and interment is at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
