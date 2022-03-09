Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Bishop Amos Carty Sr. on Feb. 15, 2022, at the age of 82 at his residence.
He is survived by his son, Amos W. Carty Jr., Esq.; daughter,
Cherri N. Carty; daughter-in-law, Verna T. Carty; grandsons, Amos W. Carty III,
Amorie V. Carty; sisters, Precious A. Carty, Roslin R. Vanterpool and family;
brothers, Maxwell D. Carty and family and Joseph V. Carty and family.
He is also survived by the children and grandchildren of the late Hopeful H. Carty, Hannah B. Cart-Laws and Marmion A. Carty; special friends, Bishop and Mrs. Adrian L. Varlack Sr., Ernest Knight, the Knight and Vessup families, Veda Cognette and the Hodge family, Emily C. George, Lorna George and the George family, Bishop and Mrs. Kenneth M. Benjamin Sr. and family, Bishop and Mrs. Carswell A. Leonard, the Honorable Brenda J. Hollar, Mr. and Mrs. Eyeston Austin, Mr. and Mrs. Dolston Samuel, Bishop Dr. and Mrs. Melroy Meade, Bishop and Mrs. Brice H. Thompson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Elwin Frett and family, Ms. Josephine Carty, Ms. Joyce Commissiong, Ms. Edna Brooks, Ms. Vadis Springette and family, Ms. Cleone Creque and family, Ms. Bernadine Lloyd, the Lloyd, Coker and Petty families, Ms. Ruth E. Frett, Ms. Sherel Glasgow, Ms. Cassandra Hedrington, Mr. and Mrs. David Gordon and family, Ms. Sharon Gordon, Ms. Majorie D. Clarke, and Deacon and Mrs. Rudolph McBean
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing Friday, March 18, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19, at Church of God of Prophecy. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
