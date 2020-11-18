A homegoing celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 20, for Blanche Elizabeth Thomas.
She was born on June 8, 1930, and died on Oct. 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pastor Damon Thomas and Helen Christopher-Thomas; and her siblings, Helen Mae Thomas, Jonathan Thomas, Mildred Leona Thomas, Leon Thomas, Clarence Thomas and and Bishop Elliott G. Thomas.
She was survived by only her son, Russell Thomas; grandchildren, Cydnee Thomas, Jaylen Thomas and Hydeia Thomas; sister, Bernice Louise Thomas-Heyliger; brother-in-law, Sedric J. Heyliger; nieces and nephews, April, John, Andrea, Yasmin and Cedric Heyliger, Eveth and Richard Vialet Sr., Berecia Heyliger-Lewis, Glen “Milo” Francis, Desiree Francis-Harrigan, Simone Canton and Claudette Heyliger.
Special acknowledgements and appreciation go out to her caretaker Eva Donovan, Eugene Kuntz, Kyshmah Mc Neil, Angel Turnbull, James Rhymer Jr., Bernice Turnbull, Mavis Robles, Louise and Charles Henry, William Frett, Eugenie La Franque, Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Raimer, Anneta Adams, Corine Edwards, Leo Vanterpool and Nancy Gotwalt; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services with the service at 10 a.m.
Internment will be at the Western Cemetery No. 1
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.