Family and friends are advised of the passing of Blanche Emelda Wenner O’Reilly, daughter of the late Joseph Wenner and Virginia McClean, on Sept. 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alaric G. “Kelly” O’Reilly Sr.; brothers, Cyril and Cecil Wenner; sisters, Judith, Evis and Lyra Wenner, Ruth Wenner Seeley and Beatrice W Crime; sons, Alaric Jr and Ruel O’Reilly; and grandson, MSGT Ashford S. Hodge.
She is survived by her son, Alex Al-Adil; daughters, Delma Griffith Hodge, Mariet O’Reilly, Avril O. Henneman; nephew, Mark Wenner, PhD; son-in-law, Roy Henneman; grandsons, Arthur S. Hodge Jr., MD., Kamal Al-Adil; granddaughters, Raquel Plaskett, Rochelle Petersen, Ronice Henneman, Zaimah Al-Adil, Alarice James, Risha Holmes, Autumn O’Reilly, Amber O’Reilly; 12 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends, including McClean, Wenner, O’Reilly, Griffith, Harley, Hodge, Henneman, Holmes, James, Nibbs, Petersen, Plaskett, Seeley, and Abraham families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing is Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints. The service follows at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
