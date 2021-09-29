Blanche Emelda Wenner O’Reilly
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Blanche Emelda Wenner O’Reilly, daughter of the late Joseph Wenner and Virginia McClean, on Sept. 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alaric G. “Kelly” O’Reilly Sr.; brothers, Cyril and Cecil Wenner; sisters, Judith, Evis and Lyra Wenner, Ruth Wenner Seeley and Beatrice W Crime; sons, Alaric Jr and Ruel O’Reilly; and grandson, MSGT Ashford S. Hodge.
She is survived by her son, Alex Al-Adil; daughters, Delma Griffith Hodge, Mariet O’Reilly, Avril O. Henneman; nephew, Mark Wenner, PhD; son-in-law, Roy Henneman; grandsons, Arthur S. Hodge Jr., MD., Kamal Al-Adil; granddaughters, Raquel Plaskett, Rochelle Petersen, Ronice Henneman, Zaimah Al-Adil, Alarice James, Risha Holmes, Autumn O’Reilly, Amber O’Reilly; 12 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends, including McClean, Wenner, O’Reilly, Griffith, Harley, Hodge, Henneman, Holmes, James, Nibbs, Petersen, Plaskett, Seeley, and Abraham families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing is Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints. The service follows at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Ilka Brown Webster
We announce the passing of Ilka Brown Webster, who died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Austin and Elodia Christian Fenner; and her brother, Ashley Fenner.
She is survived by her husband, Chrisbin Webster; son, Irvin “Brownie” Brown Jr.; daughters, Synette Marie Brown-Morgan and Dr. Symra Dee Brown; sisters, Neita Battiste, former Senator Judy M. Gomez, Antoinette “Cherie” Gomez, Denise Turbe, Angeli Leerdam, Ana Quetel; brothers, Kevin Fenner, Dana Gomez, Richard “Asky” Gomez; nieces, Lina Battiste, Kema Fenner, Jonelle Homer, Delcia Lawrence, Kymberly Martin, Aisha Thomas, Jazzlyn and Jeniah Gomez; nephews, Lucien Battiste, Jamal George, Michael Christian, Rasheen St. Juste, Malverne Trotman Jr., Khingz Leerdam, Asky Gomez, Joseph Gomez; three grandchildren, L’Dante, Brianna and Chantel Brown; granddaughter-in-law, Eshe Watley Brown; one great-grandchild, Dreyson Irvin Brown; son-in-law, Jay P. Morgan; daughter-in-law, Crystal Brown; sisters-in- law, Asa Gomez, Barbara Fenner, Evadney, Averil, Carmen, Jean and Lorna Webster; brothers-in-law, Leon Battiste Sr., Dudley, Thomas, Dwight, Curtis and Ellis Webster; godchildren, David Schulterbrant, Kurt Lewis, Juleen Thomas-Alan, Tanya Hodge, Kymberly Martin; adopted sister, Esmee Callwood; special cousins, Orpha Barbel, Mercedes Belle, Lynette Squiabro, Lydia Boynes, Bob Belle, Wilbur Abramson, Beverly Monsanto, SherryMae Lewis, Elsie and Leon Monsanto, Randolph “Pow-Pow” Christian, Eldred “Edgie” Christian, and the Christian, Prince, Barbel, Abraham, VanHeynigan, Gregory, Barry and Matthias families; special friends, Mona Rhymer, Sylvia Vanterpool, Wendy Webber, Henrieta Todman, Ruby Gumbs, Ina King Isaac, Jerry Johns, Grace Gregory, Roy D. Jackson, Eugenie Milliner, Shirley Monsanto, Vivian Lewis, classmates of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1961, and the members of the Rotary Club of Charlotte Amalie; and care providers and nurses, Jacqueline Ogaro and Desiya Samuel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 1. The viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, with the service at 10 a.m. at Nisky Moravian Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Edward Fleming
It’s with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Fleming, who died at home Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 88.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Una I. Gumbs-Fleming.
He was survived by his sons, Carl Fleming Sr., Calvin Fleming, Hugo Gumbs, Godfrey Gumbs and Edwin Gumbs Sr.; daughter, Sonia Gumbs; granddaughters, Carlina Fleming, Carlia Fleming, Melisa Fleming, Alexia Thomas, Shakida S. Gumbs, Shanella L. Gumbs Walters, Galea Gumbs; grandsons, Walter Hill-Fleming, Carl Fleming Jr., Jahryl Fleming, Omari Fleming, Elijah Fleming, Dwayne Fleming, Edwin Gumbs Jr., Edward Gumbs Jr., Alfred Benjamin, Gregory Gumbs; great-granddaughters, Amalia Fleming, Journee Una Fleming, Azarria Daniel, De’arra Bryon, Tatianna Fleming, Delicia Dickey, Mya Fleming, Dwaynya Fleming, Alyssa M. Hill-Fleming; great-grandsons, Sha’haille and Sha’mahlie Hill-Fleming, Shakeem Meade Jr., Cecoy and Tecoy Fleming, Stewart Sargeant Jr., D’Ante and D’Vonte Fleming, D’Andre Christopher, Delwin Dickey Jr.; daughters-in-law, Tricia Hazlewood- Fleming, Marjorie B. Gumbs and Lea Gumbs; brothers-in-law, Charles Gumbs (Bro. Vally), Colville Gumbs; nieces-in-law, Claudette Thomas, Ethlyn Gumbs, Gladys Gumbs; grandson-in-law, Eric Walters; special friends, Crispin and Joyce Rogers, Joan George, Francis Lewis, Felix Peters, Erwin Peters, Newton Peters, Margaret Richardson and Tethler Blackman-Mills, Petra Henderson; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, Oct. 1, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church.
The viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Alonzo A. King
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of retired Fire Capt. Alonzo A. King on Sept. 11, 2021, at the age of 86.
His survivors are adopted daughter, Brenda Fredericks; adopted sons, Jeffrey Webster, Bernard Malone, Aaron Zephir; sister, Alicia King; brothers, Rodney King, Lawrence King; sisters-in-law, Velma King, Emma Thomas, Gladys Jurgen, Carol Jurgen, Eulla Berry, Delight Fleming, Vera Fredericks, Lucille Fredericks; brothers-in-law, Carlton Foy, William Haynes, Julius Fredericks Oliver Fredericks, Uken Fredericks, Edgio Fredericks; and special niece, Carla Foy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service Saturday, Oct. 2, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. His body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
