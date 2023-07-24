Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Blondina Jeffers, age 85, of Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas on June 22, 2023.
She leaves to mourn three sisters, Priscilla Grant, Marion Grant and Perlina Jeffers; three brothers, Cecil Tyson, Nathaniel Ward and Ralph Jeffers; four children, Melville Carlisle Jeffers, Dahlia Jeffers, Paulette Collins and Colin Jeffers; five grandchildren, Jason Jeffers, Caprice Jeffers, Kamesh Wilkinson, Jamal Charles and Farand Jeffers-Alford; four great grandchildren, Tamir, Camry, Nora, and Sabila.
Special friends include Merle Martin, Elvis Alcindor and Janelle Walter in St. Thomas.
Many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members at home and abroad including Imelda Jeffers and the Jeffers family of Plantain Ghaut, Gingerland, Nevis. Debbie Tyson and the Tyson Family of Jessups Village, Nevis. The Martin family of Jessups Village, Nevis, and the Penny family of McKnight, St. Kitts. Special friends include Merle Martin and Elvis Alcindor in St. Thomas.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Blondina Jeffers at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, July 27, 2023 viewing at 9 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
