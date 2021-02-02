Bobby Akeem James, a loving son, fiancé, brother, nephew, uncle and friend went to be with our Lord on Jan. 9, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Bobby was born to Marcella James and David T. Burgess Sr. on May 21, 1986, in St. Thomas, USVI.
He was survived by his parents; fiancé, Chloe Rosey; and siblings, Andrea Burgess, David Burgess Jr., Victoria Burgess, Jai Davio Hansen, Anya James, Shenell Foster, Xavier Abbott and Dequan Solis.
Bobby was known for his love and dedication to his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service for loved ones and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Hull Bay Beach on St. Thomas, USVI. Face masks are required and attendees are expected to be socially distanced.
Tributes can be emailed to rolledoatstv@gmail.com by Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donate to https://www.cancersupportvi.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.