Bonnie I. Stevens-Benjamin
Relatives and friends of Bonnie I. Stevens-Benjamin, also known as Bon Bon, sadly announce her passing, which took place at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Fla., on Sept. 17, 2020.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Stevens (Herman Caines) and Florence. M. Stevens (Florie Belle); and brother, Everston Caines (Joe Caines) of Chapel Street, Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Kai Benjamin; and son, Kawame Benjamin; grandchildren, Towana Lebron and Dekaila Blyden; siblings, Anneliesje Benjamin (Anna Sevens-Caines), Myrtle Anderson, Steve (Karen) Stevens, Ashton (Rita) James, Clement (Valarie) Warner, Loraine Burgland, Avril Gaye and Marilyn (Etienne) Bryan; sister-in-law, Sylvia Caines; children’s father, Roland Benjamin; nieces and nephews, Rahkiya Benjamin, Jahoda Benjamin, Kaylin Stevens, Jakeem Stevens, Jelani Stevens, Ian Caines, Everston Caines, Joyce Caines, Ian Anderson, Steve Anderson, Mark James, Stephanie James, Kim Warner, Clement Warner Jr., Lorna Wilson, Wendell Burgland, Bernadette Green, Judith Burgland, Mariann Saint Aime and Nasir Guerrier; great-nieces and great-nephews, Reign Stevens, Destiny, Leslie, Jayden Spencer and Ian Canies Jr.; godson, DeAndre Phillip; cousins, Eril Mitchum, Lesline Mitchum, Neville Mitchum, Arthurlyn Mitchum, Brunette Lewis, Devon Christopher, Mason Berrett, Diondra Blyden, Eustace Lewis, Vickie Mitchum, Irving Mitchum Jr., Pedro (Minga) Paulina, Estella Henry, Jillian Henry and family, Narissa Henry, Ailan Martin, Jacinth Welsh, Carol Henry, Ian Queeley and family, Ian Queeley, Travis Henry, Danette Henry, Rubel Patrick and family, St. Claire Patrick and family, Monica Gumbs and family, Dublin family, Paulette Eddy, Ruperta Matthew, Joseph Eddy, Albertha Phillip, Eunice Johnson, Joanne Eddy, Fitzroy Eddy, Ileta Barnes, Cynthia Eddy, Lynette Eddy, Verna Eddy, Belle family, Vernerie Ralph, Lillian Carey and family, Evadine Davis and family, Destin Thompson and family, Patricia and Gwen Thompson, Livingston Belle, Ann Herman, Ellie Ross and family, Juta Ross, Yvette Ross, Greta Ross, Joseph Ross, Sammy Maynard; adopted sisters and brothers, Cynthia Ashe, Jacquelyn Ashe, Leon Ashe, Carol Ashe, Cleotielde Rock, Pamela Ashe, Jeffrey Ashe, Tracy Claxton, Hildred Rawlins and Mitchel Harris; special friends, Maralee Schilp, Alicia Richards, Rachel Upton-Rice, Mary Fahie, Perpetura Matthew and family, Ann King, Judith Jno Baptist, Giselle Rawlins, Calvin Thomas, Ian Gumbs, Lincoln Gumbs, Rosemarie Rawlins, Tina Rose Thomas, Delano Blyden, Courtney Martin, Cornel Pawell, Ermin Edmead, Frances Audain, Jasmin and Shameila Audain, Rawlina Mathurin, Dabe John, Vernon (Udico) Scatiffe, Nora Hendrickson, Nella Bellot, Karen Matthew and family, Wendy (Malcolm) Brown and family, Rita Christmas, Analdo and Catherine Grant, Olive Queeley, Petronella Henderson, Carol Beach and family, Mary Phipps, Nellie Night, Rosetta Giffin, Daphne Rouse, Kesha Peterson, Kenny Rouse, Mavis Lettsome and family, George (Joyce) Bedford, Avery Lewis, Rosetta and Kenny, Alecia Richardson, Patricia and James Joseph, Tamri Canarre, Lorraine Morton, Kenny Gittens, Monique Casey, Ms. Richards, LV Dawson, Keshorn Ferrari, Charlene Fahie and family, Marlene Benjamin and family, Zaria Rhymer, Paulette Rawlins and family, Patricia Freeman and family, Terry Francis, Selma Greenaway, Beartrice James, Cassie James, Henry Thomas, Ruth Thomas, Marietta Fleming, Sherma and Lavern Webster, Shawn Rawlins, Norecia Hobson, Bernard ( Carmen) Rawlins and family, Dieppe Bay Community; mentor, Veronica Carty; and friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first viewing will take place at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will be at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Anna’s Retreat on Oct. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m., with services immediately following at 11 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and all other safety rules.
